(Omaha) -- Arkansas and Ole Miss kicked off their respective College World Series adventures with wins on Saturday.
Arkansas 17 Stanford 2
Chris Lanzilli blasted a three-run homer in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and set the stage for a dominant Razorback (43-19) victory. Lanzilli finished with two hits. Peyton Stovall had two hits, scored twice and managed four RBI while Cayden Wallace plated three runners on two hits and scored twice.
Braydon Webb and Brady Slavens muscled two hits and two RBI while Robert Moore had two hits and scored three times, and Jalen Battles had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Zack Gregory played a hand in the offensive explosion with two hits and an RBI.
Webb, Wallace, Moore and Battles doubled while Webb tripled, and Wallace also homered. Connor Noland got the win for Arkansas after throwing 7 2/3 innings with six hits, one walk and one strikeout.
Brock Jones homered for Stanford (46-17)
Ole Miss 5 Auburn 1
A two-run first inning did the trick for Ole Miss (37-22). Kemp Alderman had two hits and two RBI for the Rebels while Kevin Graham had three hits, doubled, homered and scored twice. Western Dubuque alum Calvin Harris had two hits and scored a run. Dylan Delucia got the win after striking out 10 on four hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Garrett Farquhar doubled for Auburn (42-21) while Joseph Gonzalez struck out seven in the loss.