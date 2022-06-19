(Omaha) -- Texas was eliminated and Oklahoma moved to 2-0 with a win over Notre Dame on Sunday at the College World Series.
Texas A&M 10 Texas 2
The Aggies (43-19) eliminated the Longhorns (47-22) with a dominant offensive performance that included 10 hits and runs in all but the first and sixth innings. Jordan Thompson had two hits, two walks, two RBI and two runs to lead the Aggies, and Micah Dallas (7-3) went five innings and gave up just one earned run.
Oklahoma 6 Notre Dame 2
The Sooners (44-22) stayed hot with another comfortable win over Notre Dame. Peyton Graham went 4-for-4, Tanner Tredaway added three hits and two RBI and Jackson Nicklaus doubled among two hits and drove in one run behind Cade Horton (5-2), who went six innings and struck out 11 to get the win.