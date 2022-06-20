(Omaha) -- Auburn eliminated Stanford, and Ole Miss rolled through Arkansas at the College World Series on Monday.
Auburn 6 Stanford 2
The Bulldogs (43-21) used a big four-run sixth to push past the No. 2 seeded Cardinal (47-18). Cole Foster had two hits, including a three-run double, and Kason Howell added two hits of his own. Trace Bright (5-4) threw the first five innings, striking out eight, and Blake Burkhalter tossed the final 2 1/3 to get his 16th save.
Ole Miss 13 Arkansas 5
It was all Ole Miss (39-22), all the time in a dominant win over the Razorbacks (44-20), who fell to the loser’s bracket. Justin Bench had four hits, two RBI and four runs, Calvin Harris added three hits, four RBI and two runs and Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham had two hits each in the rout.