(Omaha) -- Notre Dame and Auburn saw their seasons end while Arkansas and Texas A&M stayed alive in the 2022 College World Series.
Texas A&M 5 Notre Dame 1
The Aggies (42-19) got a pair of RBI off one hit from Dylan Rock while Trevor Werner went deep as one of his two hits, and Ryan Targac added a hit and an RBI. Austin Bost doubled as one of his two smacks, and Nathan Dettmer got the win after striking out six on three hits in seven innings.
Brooks Coetzee homered for Notre Dame (41-16). Liam Simon struck out five in Notre Dame's season-ending loss.
Arkansas 11 Auburn 1
Chris Lanzilli hit another home run as part of his three-hit, three RBI day. Peyton Stovall had a monster outing with five hits, three RBI and two runs scored, and Michael Turner sent across three runners on three hits, doubled and scored twice. Robert Moore had two hits, a double, two RBI and scored once. Braydon Webb also doubled for the Razorbacks (44-20). Will McEntire got the win after striking out nine in seven innings of three-hit baseball.
Bobby Peirce drove in Auburn's (43-22) only run with a homer, and Sonny Dichiara managed two hits.