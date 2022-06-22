(KMAland) -- Oklahoma moved to the CWS championship series while Arkansas forced another game with Ole Miss on Wednesday in Omaha.
Oklahoma 5 Texas A&M 1
The Sooners (45-22) moved to the championship series with a win over A&M (44-20). Oklahoma scored three in the first inning and never looked back behind David Sandlin (9-4), who struck out 12 in seven innings and gave up just one run on five hits. Jimmy Crooks went deep among two hits and drove in three to lead the Oklahoma offense.
Arkansas 3 Ole Miss 2
Arkansas stayed alive and forced a winner-take-all game on Thursday with a win. Hagen Smith pitched five innings and struck out eight, and Zack Morris worked out of a bases loaded jam in the ninth to lead the Razorbacks. Chris Lanzilli and Brady Slavens each hit home runs for the Razorbacks offense.