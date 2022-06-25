CWS2022.jpg
Photo: CWS

(Omaha) – Ole Miss pounded out 16 hits, including four home runs en route to a dominant 10-3 win over Oklahoma in game one of the College World Series finals.

The Rebels hit back-to-back-to-back jacks in a four-run eighth inning, getting long balls from TJ McCants, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench. Tim Elko also hit a homer earlier in the game and finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Right-hander Jack Dougherty turned in a solid start, going five innings and only allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts. Peyton Chatagnier added three hits, including a double.

Jake Bennett threw 6 1/3 innings for Oklahoma and struck out 10 in the loss.

