(Omaha) -- No. 2 Florida scored three in the ninth to walk off with a 6-5 win over No. 7 Virginia in the second game of the College World Series on Friday.
The Gators got home runs from Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford to tie the game in the ninth before Luke Heyman hit a sacrifice fly to score Jac Caglianone to complete the comeback.
Florida’s BT Riopelle also had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Brandon Neely (1-2) went 2 1/3 innings in relief to get the win.
Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall had two hits and two RBI while Nick Parker worked six strong innings with just one run allowed to take the no-decision.