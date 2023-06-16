(Omaha) -- Blaze Brothers’ 3-run blast in the top of the ninth inning gave Oral Roberts (52-12) a 6-5 win over TCU (42-23) in the first game of the 2023 College World Series.
Mac McCroskey also went deep for the Golden Eagles as part of his two hits and two RBI. Justin Quinn was steady at the plate with a 4-for-5 outing, and Holden Breeze added three hits.
Oral Roberts centerfielder Jonah Cox had his 47-game hit streak come to an end. Cox’s streak is tied for the third longest in college baseball history.
Jakob Hall tossed five innings for ORU, striking out three, allowing four hits and walking two. Cade Denton got the win on the mound.
Cole Fontenelle homered for TCU. He finished with two hits and three RBI. Karson Bowen doubled among his two hits and scored twice while Luke Boyers also doubled for the Horned Frogs. Kurtis Byrne had one hit and one RBI, and Elijah Nunez accounted for one hit and one run scored. Tre Richardson had one RBI.
Luke Savage was the losing pitcher. He struck out two on four earned runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings. Kole Klecker tossed five innings, surrendering five hits with one earned run, one walk and one strikeout.