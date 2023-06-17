(Omaha) -- Paul Skenes went 7 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out 12 to lift LSU to a 6-3 win over Tennessee at the College World Series on Saturday night.
Brayden Jobert had three hits, including a home run, and two RBI at the plate while Gavin Dugas also hit a solo home run, Tre’ Morgan singled and drove in two and Dylan Crews had a two-hit game of his own for the Tigers.
Hunter Ensley homered among three hits and drove in two for Tennessee, which used seven different pitchers, including starter Andrew Lindsey (3-4). He went 3 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Riley Cooper tossed the final 1 1/3 for LSU to earn his first save.