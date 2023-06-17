(Omaha) -- Top-ranked Wake Forest won a 3-2 battle with No. 8 Stanford in game three of the College World Series on Saturday.
The Demon Deacons got a two-run RBI single from Danny Corona in the bottom of the eighth inning to put Wake on top for the first time in the game. Brock Wilken added a home run, scored and walked twice and drove in one run of his own.
Rhett Lowder went 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts before Seth Keener struck out all four batters he faced to move to 8-1 on the season. Camden Minacci tossed the ninth for his 13th save of the season.
Stanford’s Carter Graham had two doubles among three hits and drove in one, and Tommy Troy and Temo Becerra had two hits apiece for the Cardinal.