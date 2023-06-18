(Omaha) -- Florida held off a late rally from Oral Roberts on Sunday at the College World Series.
The Gators picked up the 5-4 win behind three solo home runs from Josh Rivera, Luke Heyman and Ty Evans. Heyman and Evans also drove in one other run each to account for the Gators offense, which all came in the first four innings.
Hurston Waldrep (10-3) threw six innings, struck out 12 and gave up just one run on seven hits and three walks to get the win. Cade Fisher worked out of trouble in the ninth to get his second save.
Oral Roberts rallied to score two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth, stranding the tying and winning runs on base. Jake McMurray, Matt Hogan and Mac McCroskey all had two hits each, including a two-run home run from Hogan.