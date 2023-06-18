(Omaha) -- TCU handed Virginia a 4-3 loss on Sunday at the College World Series, making the Cavaliers the first team eliminated from Omaha.
Cole Fontenelle had a single and two RBI, and Elijah Nunez, Karson Bowen and Anthony Silva all had two hits to lead TCU at the plate. Sam Stoutenborough went 4 2/3 innings and struck out three, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. Garrett Wright and Ben Abeldt got the final 13 outs, allowing just two runs.
Ethan Anderson led the Virginia offense with his 15th home run of the season.