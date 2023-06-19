(Omaha) -- Tennessee scored the final six runs and eliminated No. 8 Stanford with a 6-4 triumph on Monday at the College World Series.
Stanford scored two in the first and two in the third, but Tennessee tied it up with four in the fifth and put up two more in the seventh. Maui Ahuna and Jared Dickey had three hits each while Blake Burke and Zane Denton finished with two apiece. Christian Moore delivered a game-tying, two-out, two-run hit in the fifth.
Chase Burns (5-3) threw six shutout innings in relief, struck out nine and gave up just two hits to get the win.
Stanford’s Braden Montgomery and Alberto Rios had two hits each with Rios driving in two on a double for his 72nd and 73rd RBI of the season.