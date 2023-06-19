(Omaha) -- Wake Forest scored the final three runs of a 3-2 win over LSU on Monday at the College World Series.
The top-ranked Demon Deacons improved to 53-10, scoring two runs in the sixth and another in the eighth after LSU struck first and second in the third. Bennett Lee had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. Brock Wilken also had an RBI knock for Wake.
LSU’s Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan had two hits and one RBI each with Morgan posting a double and a triple. Ty Floyd struck out 10 in five innings before Thatcher Hurd (6-3) gave up the go-ahead run despite three strong innings and took the loss.
Josh Hartle struck out nine in six innings, and Camden Minacci (1-1) had two strikeouts in 1 2/3 scoreless innings to get the win.