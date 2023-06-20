(Omaha) -- LSU eliminated SEC foe Tennessee with a 5-0 win at the 2023 College World Series on Tuesday.
The Tigers (48-15) spread out three runs over the final two innings to grab the win.
Dylan Crews homered as one of his two hits while driving in two and scoring twice. Cade Beloso doubled among his three hits and plated a run, and Tre' Morgan had two hits, doubled and scored twice.
Nate Ackenhausen tossed six innings for the Tigers, striking out seven on four hits with zero walks. Riley Cooper twirled three innings of relief.
Maui Ahuna led Tennessee's offense with two hits, including a double. Christian Moore also added a double while Jared Dickey, Blake Burke and Griffin Merritt also had hits.
Drew Beam was the losing pitcher. He struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and one earned run. Tennessee's season ends at 44-20.