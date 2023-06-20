(Omaha) -- A 4-run fifth inning propelled TCU past Oral Roberts in an elimination game at the 2023 College World Series on Tuesday.
Anthony Silva had one hit and two RBI for the Horned Frogs while Kurtis Byrne and Cole Fontenelle both had two hits and two RBI. Byrne doubled in the win. Austin Davis tacked on a hit and one RBI while Elijah Nunez posted two hits and scored once. Brayden Taylor contributed a hit and scored a run. Luke Savage got the win on the mound. He tossed 1 2/3 innings, striking out two while walking two and giving up one earned run and three hits.
Jonah Cox had three hits or Oral Roberts and plated their lone run. Jacob Godman had a hit and scored their only run. Brooks Fowler twirled three innings, taking the loss after striking out four, walking three and giving up one hit in three innings. Cade Denton threw four innings and struck out 10.
TCU is now 43-23 on the season, and Oral Roberts ends their dream season at 52-13.