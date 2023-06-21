(Omaha) -- LSU got a stellar performance from its bullpen to keep its season alive and force another game in the national semifinals.
The Tigers (51-16) exploded for four runs in the third and got 7 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from its bullpen in a 5-2 win over Wake Forest (54-11).
"It was a great performance tonight by our team," said LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson. "I thought it was a great team win. We had a little bit of adversity early in the game there, and really responded offensively. In the second inning, we took some really good at-bats."
The Demon Deacons scored early in the second after chasing LSU starter Javen Coleman. With the bases loaded, Tommy Hawke singled in two to give his team a 2-0 lead.
LSU responded in the bottom half of the second when Brayden Jobert doubled in Cade Beloso to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Tigers broke through again in the third when Gavin Dugas scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Beloso then unloaded a 2-0 pitch into the right field bullpen to put his team on top.
"I was just trying to hit a fly ball to center field, stay out of the double play," said Beloso. "Once that passed ball happened, kind of changed my mindset a little bit. When you have a coach as good as Coach Jay, especially with hitting and he's telling you to get the ball at your thigh, you better listen. I got a changeup at my thigh and put a good swing on it and it went over the fence."
From there on out, it was the LSU bullpen that shut the door with four relievers combining on the winning effort.
Beloso led the way offensively with the three-run homer and two runs scored. Alex Milazzo finished 2-for-4.
Griffin Herring got the win, tossing 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, striking out six and allowing just three hits.
"I would say the fastball was probably my main pitch tonight," said Herring. "It had good run to it. I think maybe it sank a little bit sometimes. Sometimes it rode. So probably the fastball. Slider got working towards the end."
Riley Cooper picked up the save with two strikeouts over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Wake Forest was led by Hawke -- who finished 3-for-5 with two RBI.
"Obviously it was a disappointing loss, but we'll come out ready to play tomorrow like we've done all year," said Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter. "We've responded to adversity all year. And tomorrow will be no different."
The two teams will meet again Thursday with the winner advancing to the National Championship Series against Florida.