(Omaha) -- Florida punched its ticket to the College World Series Finals on Wednesday afternoon with a late rally to beat TCU.
The Gators (53-15) scored one run in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a 3-2 win. Leadoff hitter Cade Kurland notched the winning RBI in the top of the ninth with an infield single deep in the hole to short, which scored Michael Robertson.
"A lot of times in baseball things may not go your way, but I think baseball always has a way to come back around," said Kurland. "It's really important to stay in the moment for when you do get the opportunity. And that's why, he got me 0-2 quick, and I just knew he wasn't going to get me out. I wasn't going to go down."
Florida jumped out in front with a two-run homer from Josh Rivera into left field.
"I wasn't really looking for anything specific," said Rivera. "But I was just trying to be on-time for the heater and he came first pitch slider. And I didn't let that take me away from my approach. I stayed on the fastball and luckily I saw it pop out of his hand and got a hanging slider that I could put a good swing on. It was huge for our momentum definitely to get us up early in the game. And I just think it was a very big moment for my team. So it was special."
TCU (44-24) got one back in the bottom of the first when Brayden Taylor singled in Karson Bowen.
Both pitching staffs settled in after that, as the squads traded zeroes until the bottom of the eighth. The Horned Frogs got a man on when Tre Richardson reached with a one-out and moved to second on a groundout. He would come in to score on a double by Anthony Silva.
The Gators dealt the final blow in the top-half of the ninth and All-American closer Brandon Neely shut the door, sending Florida to its first National Championship Series appearance since winning the title in 2017. The win didn't come without some drama, as the game ended on a shot by Taylor to center field that just missed clearing the fence.
"Obviously I thought it had a chance, even on a bad day like today," said Florida Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan. "Maybe the camera got me at the final out. I think I put both of my arms over the rail and just kind of laid there for 15 seconds. I couldn't believe it. It was a typical way to end the ball game the way things have gone. But Michael made a great play. Good for him."
Rivera had a big day at the plate for Florida as part of a 10-hit attack. Rivera finished with three hits, including the two-run home run. Luke Heyman and Tyler Shelnut both had two-hit games. Two-way star Jac Caglianone pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out four with one earned run. Neely got the win, throwing the final 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
TCU was led at the plate by Taylor, who finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Kole Klecker went 5 innings, allowing two earned runs with two strikeouts.