(Omaha) -- A Tommy White two-run walk-off homer in the 11th broke a scoreless tie and sent LSU into the National Championship Series.
In a game where the pitching ruled the night, it was the bat of White that ended it, as he smacked a first-pitch offering into the left field bleachers to give his team a 2-0 win over Wake Forest.
"I was definitely going for a heater," said White. "I thought a heater was coming. But I was very amped up and I saw a slider that was up. And I put my bat head to it. That was about it."
Both starting pitchers locked in from the beginning. LSU's Paul Skenes went 8 innings, struck out nine and allowed only three baserunners, while Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder struck out six over 7 innings of work. Neither team had a runner get to third base until the eighth inning.
"That was the best pitched college baseball game I've ever seen from both sides," said LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson. "Obviously what Paul did was spectacular. What Thatcher (Hurd) did was spectacular. You might see four pitchers that were on that mound tonight from both teams that will pitch in Major League Baseball All-Star Games."
Skenes -- who threw 123 pitches in a win over Tennessee Saturday -- returned on four days rest.
"There was no doubt," said Skenes of getting the ball. "I know our strength coaches, (Pitching Coach) Wes (Johnson), I knew everyone was going to do everything in their power to get me ready. Everyone's going to get everyone else on the staff ready to pitch two or three more times for the bullpen arms. But there was no doubt in my mind. To be honest, there wasn't a whole lot of conversation."
Wake Forest had the best opportunity of either team to score in the 8th. Justin Johnson drew a lead-off walk, moved to second on a sacrifice and then Jack Winnay -- who was thrust into just his second start of the year in the pregame -- reached on a dropped third strike to put runners at the corners with one out. Marek Houston laid down a safety squeeze bunt, but LSU first basemen Tre Morgan fielded it while diving and flipped the ball home to get the out and get the Tigers out of the jam.
"Nobody's played better in this World Series than Tre'," said Johnson. "And there hasn't been a bigger play in this World Series than that bunt play."
The Demon Deacons again threatened in the top of the 11th, getting two runners on with two outs, but they couldn't capitalize.
In the bottom half of the inning, LSU got a lead-off single from Dylan Crews. Wake Forest then turned to closer Cam Minacci, who saw his first pitch of the night rocketed into left by White to end it.
"I mean, that was high level stuff," said Johnson. "If you rolled that out at Fenway Park or Yankee Stadium and you put big league uniforms on both teams you probably wouldn't know the difference."
White finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and the walk-off dinger. Crews added two hits for the Tigers, who advance to their first National Title series since 2017. They will face Florida, the same team who beat them in the 2017 finals.
Thatcher Hurd took the win for LSU, tossing the final 3 innings.
Wake Forest had just three hits on the night, led by Johnson who doubled and reached on a walk.
"The way that these guys love each other, as a coach, I'd rather coach this team and not win the national championship than coach any other team," said Wake Forest Head Coach Tom Walter. "And I'm just beyond proud of them."