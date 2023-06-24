(Omaha) -- LSU edged past Florida for a 4-3 11-inning win to open the Men’s College World Series Championship Series.
The Tigers scored single runs in the eighth and 11th innings to tie it and eventually win it. Cade Beloso had the go-ahead home run among three hits and drove in two, and Gavin Dugas had three hits, including a home run and a double, for the Tigers. Tommy White also went deep.
Ty Floyd had 17 strikeouts in eight innings before Riley Cooper pitched the final three frames with three strikeouts.