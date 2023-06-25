(Omaha) -- Florida rolled to a 24-4 win over LSU and forced a third and deciding game of the College World Series Championship Series.
The Gators fell behind early, 3-1, before scoring the next 23 runs. They found six in the third, five each in the sixth and ninth and four in the eighth.
Wyatt Langford was 5-for-5 with six RBI and four runs scored, and Jac Caglianone hit two home runs among three hits, drove in five and scored three times. Ty Evans also had two home runs, drove in five and scored three runs.
Blake Purnell (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the Gators, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, before Nick Ficarrotta got his second save of the year by tossing the final five frames.