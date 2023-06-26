(Omaha) -- LSU had little trouble in an 18-4 win over Florida to secure the program's seventh College World Series title.
The Tigers (50-16) plated six runs in the second inning. The Tigers pounded out a CWS record 24 hits. Dylan Crews had four hits, tripled, drove in a run and scored three times, Tommy White accounted for four hits, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice and Tre' Morgan had three hits, a double, two RBI and scored three times.
Brayden Jobert had a monster game with with four hits, a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Cade Beloso posted two hits, two RBI and scored once, Jordan Thompson posted two hits, three RBI and scored once and Alex Milazzo had one hit and scored twice. Gavin Dugas did a little of everything with one hit, one RBI and a run scored, and Josh Pearson had one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Thatcher Hurd tossed six innings, striking out seven while allowing only two hits.
Wyatt Langford, Cade Kurland and Ty Evans each homered for Florida (53-16). Langford had two hits, scored twice and plated two runs while Kurland's homer was among his two hits.
LSU's title is its first since 2009.