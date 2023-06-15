(Omaha) -- A staple of the College World Series for the better part of four decades, LSU baseball is back in Omaha for the first time in six years.
The Tigers' most recent trip to the College World Series is their 20th. It's also the first under head coach Jay Johnson.
Johnson is making his third trip to the CWS as a coach. He led Arizona to Omaha in 2016 and 2021. His voyage to the CWS with LSU is his second year as the Tigers' head coach.
"It's a big deal," Johnson said. "I came here with the thought of trying to get us here as many times as we can. This place (LSU) has lived up to the billing. It wasn't that long ago, I was a 12-year-old kid running around Northern California with an LSU baseball hat on because there's a good chance they were one when you turned on the TV in June."
Johnson and his team punched their ticket to Omaha with a Super Regional win over SEC rival Kentucky. The Tigers rolled to a 14-0 win in the first game and ended the series with an 8-3 win in game two.
"They were a formidable opponent," Johnson said. "I wasn't too fired up being across the bracket from them. It was a tough opponent, but we had just a little more firepower."
The Tigers loaded up on firepower in the offseason, utilizing the transfer portal. They grabbed Tommy White, who broke NCAA hitting records as a freshman at North Carolina State.
LSU also strengthened their pitching rotation in a big way with a commitment from pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes was an All-American at Air Force last year. He shined this season with a 1.77 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 107 innings to earn the Dick Howser Trophy -- college baseball's most prestigious honor.
"We have great players," Johnson said. "I'm the most proud of how they became a team. They all blended together."
Skenes is a projected top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, and he's not the Tigers' only coveted prospect.
Outfielder Dylan Crew is touted by many to be the first player taken in July 9th's draft.
Crews -- a Consensus All-American -- hit .433/.570/.732 with 64 RBI this season.
"True five-tool player," Johnson said. "He's one of the best clutch-hitter I've ever seen. It will be a short time in the minors for him. And he's a phenomenal person. He's a complete package."
The Tigers certainly have the firepower to make a deep run in Omaha. Coach Johnson has experienced both the highs and lows of the CWS. His 2016 Arizona team reached the finals, while his 2021 squad went 0-2.
"There's only eight of us left playing," Johnson said. "That's a pretty good accomplishment. We've prepared well. It's baseball. The game doesn't change. It's all about the opportunity. If we can look at it like that, our talent will give us the chance to be successful."
LSU faces SEC rival Tennessee Saturday night at 6 PM. Hear the full interview with Coach Johnson below.