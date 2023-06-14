(Tulsa) -- Oral Roberts baseball is the feel-good story of the 2023 College World Series.
While the Golden Eagles are making their first trip to the College World Series since 1978, they are no strangers to playing in Omaha, having resided in the same conference as the Mavericks -- the Summit League.
Ryan Neill is the associate head coach at Oral Roberts. Coach Neill has spent the better part of two decades entrenched in the program, first as an All-American player from 1997 to 2000 and as an assistant since 2006. This week's opportunity at the College World Series is a dream come true for Neill and his team.
"It's been a whirlwind," Neill said. "It's exciting. Words can't describe this. It's unreal. I feel like we've been good for a long time, but this is unbelievable."
The Golden Eagles' road to Omaha didn't lack drama. They were the No. 4 seed in their regional but outlasted Oklahoma State, Washington and Dallas Baptist to set up a Super Regional matchup with Oregon.
Oregon overcame an 8-0 deficit to win the first game in the best-of-three series.
Oral Roberts came into the ninth inning of the second game down 7-6, but rallied with two runs to walk off a winner and force a third game.
In game three, Oregon belted a 3-run homer in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead. However, the Golden Eagles (51-12) used three runs in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings to get an 11-6 win, securing the program of a long-awaited trip to the College World Series.
"They're resilient," Neill said about his team. "This is just a tough group of kids. They didn't flinch. (The first game) was a tough game."
The Summit League champions have no shortage of talent. They cleaned up the Summit League awards.
Head Coach Ryan Folmar was named the Summit League Coach of the Year, infielder Jonah Cox was the Summit League Player of the Year, and Newcome of the Year reliever Cade Denton was the Pitcher of the Year and infielder Mac McCroskey was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Cox and Denton are garnering significant interest in the MLB Draft.
"(Jonah) is super talented," Neill said. "He's continued to grow. There's still some rawness to his game, but what he can do is phenomenal. Cade Denton was a walk-on for us. He works his tail off. He could always pitch, but the velo wasn't there. He's improved, and his last few years have been special."
After 27 NCAA Tournament appearances in between CWS trips, the Golden Eagles now prepare for a week 45 years in the making. It begins on Friday against TCU.
"We're just diving into them a little bit," Neill said. "They're always super talented. This time of the year, everybody is good."
The Golden Eagles will likely be many people's rooting interest this week. For them to go on a title run reminiscent of Fresno State in 2008 or Coastal Carolina in 2016, they need to stay within themselves.
"We just got to be us," Neill said. "We are who we are. We can't worry about the opponent. Just play our game. That's what we did in the second half of the season. We need to continue that and not get caught up in the big stage."
Hear the full interview with Coach Neill below.
TCU/Oral Roberts is a 1 PM first pitch on Friday.