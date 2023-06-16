(Omaha) -- Stanford left-handed pitcher Drew Dowd knows the road to Omaha quite well.
The southpaw setup man from Belmont, California has contributed to the Cardinal's program for three years. All three years have ended with a trip to the College World Series.
"My freshman year, we went for the first time since 2008," Dowd said. "That group set the standard. There's a good core group of guys we've had, but different guys step up every year. There's confidence when we play in these types (postseason) games."
The Cardinal were once a mainstay in Omaha, going 14 times from 1982 to 2008. Then, they had a 13-year hiatus before returning in 2021.
"There were a lot of really good teams before us that didn't make it to Omaha," Dowd said. "We've done a good job of getting there, but the biggest goal now is stay as long as possible because we haven't had the best success there."
Reaching the CWS is rarely spoken about in the Stanford clubhouse. It doesn't need to be discussed, according to Dowd.
"It's not about the goal," he said. "It's about the process. Everyone knows we want to get to Omaha. We stick with the process to get us into the best team we can be. I think we're in a good spot right now."
Stanford's latest strip to Omaha featured wins over San Jose State and Texas A&M in their regional, followed by a wild Super Regional win over Texas in three games.
Dowd has helped the Cardinal with a 9-3 record, 4.76 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings. He was a starter when he arrived in Palo Alto but has since transitioned into a rubber arm role, eating innings frequently. He has appeared in five of Stanford's seven postseason games.
"Anytime it's a close game late, I'm getting thrown in there," he said. "I try to fill as many innings as possible in tight situations. I've enjoyed it. I was used to starting, but I love helping us win multiple games in a weekend. I've found a way to make adjustments quicker. I've learned a lot and grown a lot. I feel much more comfortable, but it took some time getting used to."
Stanford opens the College World Series on Saturday at 1 PM against top-ranked Wake Forest. The Cardinal have gone 1-4 in their two recent trips to Omaha. Dowd and his teammates hope to bring home Stanford's first title since 1988.
"I think our experience is going to help us out," Dowd said. "(Wake Forest) is a really talented squad. I think we can learn from our mistakes in the past and come out ready to go. They're going to be a tough team. It's going to be a great game. We'll be ready."
Hear the full interview with Dowd below.