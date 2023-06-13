(Fort Worth, Texas) -- The red hot TCU baseball team heads to Omaha later this week with hopes of winning their first national title in school history.
The Horned Frogs (42-22) are in the College World Series for the first time since 2017 and for the first time under second-year head coach and former pitching coach Kirk Saarloos. They’re also arguably the hottest team in the field with wins in 11 straight games.
“This is pretty much all we ever wanted,” pitcher Sam Stoutenborough told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “A lot of the older guys have been talking about not wanting our season or career to end anywhere other than Omaha.”
Stoutenborough is a graduate student and transfer from California, where he spent his first four years of college.
“I was telling (Coach Saarloos) thanks for recruiting me and giving me a shot,” Stoutenborough said. “I played four years at Cal. COVID gave me an extra year, and Coach Saarloos was one of the first guys to hit me up in the portal. My sister went here, my brother-in-law went here and my little brother goes here now. The family aspect was a big part of the decision, but this is exactly why I came here. For moments like these.”
Stoutenborough was the winning pitcher in TCU’s 6-4 Super Regional-clinching win over Indiana State. He struck out two and allowed three runs on five hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings before Ben Abeldt and Garrett Wright took it home.
The latest win was their 11th in a row, which dates back to the final Big 12 series of the regular season. After losing to Kansas State in a Thursday matchup, the Horned Frogs won the final two games, ripped off four more to win the Big 12 Tournament championship and have gone a perfect 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re just eating IHOP every morning and playing our brand of baseball,” Stoutenborough said. “We’re not really talking about any streaks or anything at all as a matter of fact. We’re just going out there, playing together and playing as a unit. It’s been a lot of fun.”
TCU opens the College World Series on Friday at 1:00 PM against the ultimate Cinderella story, Oral Roberts.
“I just think we’re not changing a thing,” Stoutenborough said of TCU’s approach to the CWS. “We’re going to show up, be ready to compete and also be ready to enjoy the moment. This is something that not everyone gets to experience, playing in the College World Series. We’re definitely going to soak it in, but we’re not going to forget this is a business trip.
“We’ve got work to get after. I think we’ll enjoy the moment and not forget why we’re here. And just keep eating IHOP.”
Listen to much more with Stoutenborough in the full interview below.