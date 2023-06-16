(Omaha) -- The Tennessee Volunteers are back in Omaha at the College World Series for the second time in the past three seasons.
Left-handed pitcher Kirby Connell is one of the rare players that was a contributor in 2021 and in 2023.
“It’s definitely been a long journey,” Connell told KMA Sports. “It started way before we started playing anybody. This team is special. We lost a lot of guys from last year’s team, which was a really good team and just getting back in the weight room and on the field, everybody getting back together as a team. It was awesome being able to work together.”
Connell was also on the 2022 team, which spent much of the season as the top-ranked squad in the nation. However, the Vols fell short of getting to Omaha, losing to Notre Dame in game three of their Super Regional.
“That team was special, too,” Connell said. “It broke our hearts (losing in the super regional), but we set aside as a team and we all got together. Our main goal was to get back to Omaha and win a national championship.”
Connell is likely to be seen during the College World Series facing some of the top left-handed bats on the other side. He’s made 31 appearances this season and pitched 14 1/3 innings while sporting a 3.77 ERA.
“It was definitely a rollercoaster of a season,” Connell admits. “There was a time in the middle of the season where we thought we weren’t even going to make it to (the SEC Tournament), so we set aside and got together as a team and had to figure something out. Luckily, we did. We started playing baseball at the right time and came together as a team.”
After a quick exit from the SEC Tournament, Tennessee won their regional at Clemson, going 3-0, before a three-game win over Southern Miss at the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
“I think one of our main things is that we’re a family,” Connell said. “The pitching staff and the hitters, not trying to split us up or anything, but the hitters hang out outside the field and the pitchers hang out outside the field. Then when it comes to paying a game, we put them both together and come together.”
Tennessee opens the College World Series Saturday night at 6:00 against a familiar foe in LSU. The Tigers won the regular-season series in Baton Rouge, taking two of the three games.
“I think it’s going to be a good game,” Connell said. “It’s two well-coached and very talented teams going at it, and I already knew as soon as we punched our ticket that it’s going to be packed and a great atmosphere. It was a great atmosphere in ’21, so it’s going to be fun. We’ll see what we’re made of at 6:00 on Saturday.”
Listen to the full interview with Connell below.