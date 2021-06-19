(Omaha) -- North Carolina State and Vanderbilt opened the 2021 College World Series as winners on Saturday.
Vanderbilt 7 Arizona 6 -- 12 innings
Jayson Gonzalez singled to score Parker Noland as the game-winning run in an extra-inning thriller. Gonzalez finished the night with a homer, three RBI on on three hits and scored twice. Carter Young sent two across and homered and Dominic Keegan and Troy Laneve had two hits each. Kumar Rocker struck out seven and Luke Murphy sent down six batters.
Branden Boissiere and Ryan Holgate paced Arizona's offense with two RBI each. Chase Silseth fanned six batters in 6 1/3 innings.
NC State 10 Stanford 4
Jonny Butler had a big day with a homer, three hits and five RBI. Vojtech Mensik plated two on two knocks and doubled. Austin Murr and Tyler McDonough also added two hits for the Wolfpack while Reid Johnston and Evan Justice struck out five and four, respectively.
Tim Tawa and Christian Robinson homered for Stanford in the defeat. Brendan Beck retired 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings.
Stanford will face Arizona in an elimination game on Monday while Vanderbilt and NC State will clash in the winner's bracket.