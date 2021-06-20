(Omaha) -- Virginia and Mississippi State were both winners on Sunday at the College World Series.
Virginia took a 6-0 victory over Tennessee behind the strong pitching of Andrew Abbott and Matt Wyatt, who combined to strike out 13 Volunteers and scattered six hits.
Logan Michaels homered among three hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Zack Gelof had three hits for the Cavaliers. Tennessee’s Pete Derkay had two hits to lead the Vols offense.
Mississippi State’s victory came by a 2-1 score over Texas. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the fourth inning and then held off a Longhorns rally in the ninth to preserve the win.
Rowdey Jordan had two hits while Will Bednar struck out 15 in six one-hit innings for MSU. Mike Antico hit a solo home run for Texas in the ninth.