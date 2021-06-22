(Omaha) -- Texas eliminated Tennessee and Mississippi State came back to move to 2-0 at the College World Series on Tuesday night.
The Longhorns scored an 8-4 win over the Vols to stay alive, getting 5 2/3 shutout relief from Tanner Witt, who allowed just three hits and struck out two. Eric Kennedy had a home run among two hits and drove in three to lead the Texas offense.
In the nightcap, Mississippi State scored six runs in the eighth inning to take a 6-5 win over Virginia. The Bulldogs got a three-run home run from Tanner Allen and two-run hit by Kellum Clark as part of their big eighth.