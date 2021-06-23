(Omaha) -- Down to their last strike, Vanderbilt scored a pair of ninth innings runs and walked off a 6-5 winner over Stanford to eliminate the Cardinal from the College World Series on Wednesday night.
Enrique Bradfield Jr.’s RBI single to right with two outs in the ninth inning tied the score and a wild pitch allowed Spencer Jones to score to win the game. Dominic Keegan had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for the Commodores.
Brock Jones led Stanford with a single, a double, a home run and three RBI.