(Omaha) -- No. 2 Texas stayed alive late Thursday night with a 6-2 victory over Brian O’Connor’s Virginia team.
The St. Albert alum was ousted from the tournament after a Cinderella-like run to Omaha. The Longhorns broke a 2-all tie in the eighth with an RBI hit by Ivan Melendez and then added to it with a three-run ninth.
Zach Zubia had a double and three RBI, and Melendez and Eric Kennedy posted a pair of hits. Cole Quintanilla moved to 5-0 with 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Aaron Nixon got the final five outs for his ninth save of the year.
Virginia’s Chris Newell hit a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth before Texas’ late rally.