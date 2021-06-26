(Omaha) -- Ivan Melendez hit a home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift Texas in an 8-5 win over Mississippi State on Friday. The win forces a rematch between the two teams on Saturday night.
Mike Antico added a two-hit, two-RBI night, and Zach Zubia and Trey Faltine had one hit and one RBI each for the Longhorns.
In addition, the NCAA announced early Saturday that the NC State/Vanderbilt game scheduled for Saturday has been deemed a no contest. Vanderbilt advances to the NCAA Championship Series.