(KMAland) -- Iowa State is ranked No. 8 in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA football coaches poll.
The Cyclones come in behind preseason No. 1 Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. North Carolina and Cincinnati round out the top 10.
Iowa is ranked No. 18 in the first poll of the season. Florida, Oregon, LSU, USC and Wisconsin are 11 through 15 while Miami and Indiana come in just in front of Iowa. Texas and Penn State round out the top 20.
Washington, Oklahoma State, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina and Ole Miss finish the top 25. Northwestern, TCU, Michigan, Missouri and West Virginia are among those also receiving votes.