(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri jumped into the latest USA Today Coaches Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.
The Tigers are ranked No. 21 while the Cyclones are tied at No. 25. Kansas is up a spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here.
Coaches Top 25
1. Purdue (30)
3. Kansas
6. Texas
15. Wisconsin
16. Baylor
17. TCU
18. Xavier
19. Indiana
21. Missouri
23. Ohio State
24. Illinois
25. Iowa State
Others RV: Kansas State, Providence, West Virginia, Michigan State, Marquette, Penn State, Maryland, Texas Tech.