(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri jumped into the latest USA Today Coaches Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday.

The Tigers are ranked No. 21 while the Cyclones are tied at No. 25. Kansas is up a spot to No. 3 in the latest rankings. View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here

Coaches Top 25 

1. Purdue (30)

3. Kansas

6. Texas

15. Wisconsin

16. Baylor

17. TCU

18. Xavier

19. Indiana

21. Missouri

23. Ohio State

24. Illinois

25. Iowa State

Others RV: Kansas State, Providence, West Virginia, Michigan State, Marquette, Penn State, Maryland, Texas Tech.

