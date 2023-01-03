(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas are all ranked in the latest women’s college basketball top 25 coaches poll.
The Cyclones are up three spots to 11 while Iowa is down two to 12. Creighton dropped three spots to No. 24, and Kansas rounded out the poll again this week at No. 25.
View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
3. Ohio State
5. UConn
7. Indiana
11. Iowa State
12. Iowa
14. Maryland
16. Oklahoma
19. Michigan
21. Baylor
23. St. John’s
24. Creighton
25. Kansas
Others RV: Illinois, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova.