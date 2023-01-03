Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas are all ranked in the latest women’s college basketball top 25 coaches poll.

The Cyclones are up three spots to 11 while Iowa is down two to 12. Creighton dropped three spots to No. 24, and Kansas rounded out the poll again this week at No. 25.

View the regional conference team rankings below or the complete top 25 linked here

Coaches Top 25 Poll 

3. Ohio State

5. UConn

7. Indiana

11. Iowa State

12. Iowa

14. Maryland

16. Oklahoma

19. Michigan 

21. Baylor

23. St. John’s

24. Creighton

25. Kansas

Others RV: Illinois, Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova.

