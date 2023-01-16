(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up two spots to No. 12 and Kansas State dropped two to No. 15 in the latest men’s college basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25.
Kansas is still ranked No. 2 this week in the poll while Iowa and Missouri are receiving votes. View the regional conference rankings below and the complete top 25 linked here.
Coaches Poll Top 25
2. Kansas (9)
3. Purdue (5)
7. Texas
8. Xavier
12. Iowa State
13. TCU
14. UConn
15. Kansas State
18. Marquette
20. Providence
22. Baylor
23. Illinois
Others RV: Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Missouri, Texas Tech