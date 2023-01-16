Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State is up two spots to No. 12 and Kansas State dropped two to No. 15 in the latest men’s college basketball USA Today Coaches Top 25.

Kansas is still ranked No. 2 this week in the poll while Iowa and Missouri are receiving votes. View the regional conference rankings below and the complete top 25 linked here

Coaches Poll Top 25 

2. Kansas (9)

3. Purdue (5)

7. Texas

8. Xavier

12. Iowa State

13. TCU

14. UConn

15. Kansas State

18. Marquette

20. Providence

22. Baylor

23. Illinois

Others RV: Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Missouri, Texas Tech

