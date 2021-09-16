(Falls City) -- An experienced and talented Falls City Sacred Heart volleyball team suffered their first loss on Tuesday, but that doesn't take away from the spectacular start from Coach Emma Ebel's team.
"I feel pretty lucky to have the team I have," Ebel said. "They've shown potential. We have some things to work on, but I'm OK with that. We are ready to move on and see what we can accomplish."
Last year, the Irish claimed third in Class D-2 and graduated only one contributor.
"I saw glimpses of what this team is capable of," Ebel said. "This was my hope. I had some expectations for them. So having the run we've had so far has shown them what they are capable of doing. That makes me excited to see what else we can bring to the table."
Senior Erison Vonderschmidt averages 4.6 kills per set at a 41.3% efficiency rate. Vonderschmidt also leads the Irish in aces (24) and blocks (10).
"She has always been a great heavy hand," Ebel said. "She is so consistent for me in almost every game and every point. It's not every day you have a player like that on your team."
Taylor Frederick, Olivia Eickhoff and Jessica Wertenberger have also stepped up on the offensive side for Coach Ebel's team.
Rachel Magdanz leads the Irish setting with 153 assists. Magdanz also ranks third on the team in kills with 55. Delanie Witt has 101 helpers.
"There's a clear definition for everyone's role," Ebel said. "They’ve shown up and done it consistently."
Sacred Heart (12-1) -- the No. 1 team ranked team in Class D-2 by the Omaha World-Herald -- was the top seed in the Class A bracket of the MUDECAS Tournament but was upset by Diller-Odell on Tuesday. They hope to bounce back on Thursday when they face Exeter-Milligan for third place. Ebel hopes the loss serves as a motivator.
"No matter who we play, we have to show up and play our game. And that comes from discipline," she said. "We had games where I feel like we have not had discipline. I'm hoping after (Diller-Odell) we can look at it and see that we have the capability, now we have to produce."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ebel.