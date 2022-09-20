(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday.
“[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They have some really good hitters on the front row, so for us to come out with a win, especially a conference win on our half is really good.”
Southwest Valley’s Tierney Dalton was the catalyst for much of the team’s success throughout the night, including a nine-point run at the service line in the second set.
“This game was a good rollercoaster of events,” Dalton said. “I think it’s good to have some of those games. We can get ourselves out, use each other to bring up our confidence, talk to each other when we’re down. It’s such a team sport so we gotta use each other to bring each other up.”
The Timberwolves won the first two sets and appeared to be well on their way to a sweep.
Then, the aforementioned roller coaster began.
After winning a competitive third set 25-22, the intensity ramped up in the fourth, when Lenox jumped out to a 17-8 lead before Southwest Valley went on a 10-point run before closing it out in a heated, back-and-forth battle.
“In the third set, I think we came in just a little too comfortable,” Sparks said. “Coming into that fourth set and being able to have that grit all the way to the end [was important] because that was a tight game towards the end.”
Dalton and Lenox’s Sadey Cox battled it out on the front row all night.
“It was definitely a big competition,” Dalton said. “Trying to hit around [Cox], trying to see where she’s cutting the ball to get those blocks. I think my team and Coach Sparks definitely helped me, saying ‘cut right here’ or ‘cut left here.’ [They help] me see what’s open when I can’t see it.”
Dalton finished the night with several kills and blocks.
“Tierney is always up there swinging well,” Sparks said. “She’s looking for those zones to hit around the block and we’re working on that. Tierney always produces every night.”
With this win, Southwest Valley takes sole possession of first place in the Pride of Iowa Conference.
“Our goal is to get there at the top of the conference,” Sparks said. “Coming out 2-0 right now is huge.”
Next up, Southwest Valley hosts an eight-team tournament Saturday, which features Lenox.
View the full interviews with Dalton and Sparks below.