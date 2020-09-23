(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston bounced back from a two-game skid to open the year with back-to-back victories in weeks three and four. Their most recent win was a 48-34 triumph over Ar-We-Va.
“We knew going into it that we had to prepare properly,” Wildcats first-year coach Cole Corson told KMA Sports. “Obviously, we aren’t allowed to overlook anyone. We came out and executed a lot of things we wanted to try to utilize from film. We had a couple trick plays early on, established the ground game and had different guys stepping up big and doing different things throughout the game.”
The Wildcats (2-2 overall, 2-2 8-Man District 8) success on offense was hardly unique to the season so far. They’ve scored at least 32 points in all four of their games and rattled off totals of 44, 57 and 48 in their last three. The defense, meanwhile, has been a bit of a work in progress.
“At the beginning of the season, we went into those first two games with only one kid that played both sides of the ball last year,” Corson said. “We were piecing together the other seven guys (on defense). Since then, we’ve kind of built our defense a little better and kids are understanding their assignments.”
The offensive attack has been spearheaded by do-everything senior Brigham Daniel, who has lined up all around the formation, most prominently at quarterback. Daniel has thrown for 552 yards, rushed for 289 and even has seven receptions for 171 yards while accounting for 18 total offensive scores. He’s also been a dynamic returner with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.
“He’s pretty much done anything and everything we’ve asked of him,” Corson said. “Whether it’s the return game, switching to quarterback this year and moving to receiver once in awhile. We’ll stick him at tailback sometimes, and he does it all at a pretty high caliber.”
Daniel and the rest of the Glidden-Ralston team will face their toughest task of the season on Friday when they travel to undefeated KMAland No. 1 Audubon. The Wheelers finished last season as the state runner-up and had to replace several important pieces of that team. Still, they’ve been rolling along.
“They’re different from last year in a couple different ways,” Corson said. “I think (Gavin Smith) brings a little more dynamics to the table at quarterback. I think he’s more of a true running back at quarterback.”
Smith has rushed for a team-high 567 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he’s also been proficient throwing the ball with 18 completions in 23 attempts for 477 yards and 11 touchdowns against zero interceptions.
“They’re really replaced their weapons and established their line,” Corson said. “They got the Klocke twins doing pretty much anything and everything they want right now. They have team speed, different formations and utilize them all. We have our hands full trying to prepare for them.”
In the Wheelers’ four wins, they’ve outscored opponents 60.25 to 3.75 and posted two shutouts, including an 80-0 win over Boyer Valley this past Friday.
“We need to control the ball,” Corson said. “We’ve gone from a spread no-huddle to huddling and doing more power stuff this year. We’re a little more diverse that way, and our line has improved greatly since week one.
“On defense, all those formations we have to get prepared for. We have to be on our assignments and just step up and make plays.”
Listen to KMA’s Week 5 coverage throughout Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Corson linked below.