(Greenfield) -- A young Nodaway Valley girls basketball team is firing on all cylinders because of the stellar play from junior Lindsey Davis.
Davis has starred in her new role this year. She earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors last week with 29.0 points, 8.5 steals, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in wins over Southwest Valley and Wayne to move her team to 4-1.
"I think we're having a lot of fun," Davis said. "We mesh really well together. We want to win, but we're trying to have fun. We've accomplished that so far."
Davis has averaged 25.8 points per game to lead a Nodaway Valley lineup with zero seniors. Davis has become a leader this year after the graduation of Maddax DeVault.
"Everyone is young this year," Davis said. "We're just trying to get everyone comfortable. That's our goal. Giving them confidence is my goal."
Davis' desire to give her teammates confidence has come while also trying to build more confidence within herself.
"I need to be a leader," she said. "Having the confidence to let everyone else have confidence is the main thing."
As her scoring production has stepped up, so has her versatility.
"The big thing for me is getting down to the paint," she said. "I've also been working on my jumper lately."
Davis is an expert at turning defense into offense. She had 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 steals per game through the first five games.
"I'm just watching the offensive players' eyes to see where they're going to throw it," she said. "A lot of girls look where they're going to pass it. I can catch that and steal the ball. It usually works, and our press is really good at creating turnovers. We get steals off that, too."
Davis and her teammates have matchups with Bedford (Tuesday), Martensdale-St. Mary's (Thursday), Atlantic (Saturday) and Mount Ayr (December 20th) before Christmas break.
"We have tough games coming up," Davis said. "We need to stay focused but not psych ourselves out. Our main goal is to play our hardest every game."
For Davis, she feels she must grow on the positive things she's shown so far this season.
"Shoot the ball with confidence, and don't get down on myself when I miss," she said.
Click below to hear much more with Davis.