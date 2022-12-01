(Greenfield) -- The post-Maddax DeVault days are off to a 1-1 start for the Nodaway Valley girls basketball program.
The Wolverines opened the season with a win over ACGC last week but fell to 3A No. 13-ranked Solon on Saturday.
"The girls are in a good place mentally," Coach Brian Eisbach said. "We're working on getting there physically. We're definitely looking for new kids to step up as the season moves on."
The last four years were a whirlwind for Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines went 76-19 in the past four seasons, highlighted by a trip to the state semifinals in 2021. A large part of their success came from Maddax DeVault, who ended her career as a one-time KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a two-time KMAland Female Athlete of the Year.
"We're definitely not trying to replace anybody," Eisbach said. "We're just trying to build with what we have."
This year's Nodaway Valley squad has zero seniors.
"It's been fun so far," Eisbach said. "The kids are having fun with it. We're trying to get where we can have two or three in double figures on any given night. We know we can get better. These kids coming back next year will definitely be a bonus."
Junior Lindsey Davis was DeVault's partner in crime last year. She dropped 15.8 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, and has lived up to her new leadership role with 20.0 points per game in the first two games.
Freshman Izzy Eisbach has added 10.5 points per game in the first two games. Bella Hogan, Annika Nelson, Jorja Holliday, Liv Laughery and Megan McCall have contributed to the lineup so far this season.
With a young and learning squad, the Wolverines are far from a finished product. But they could be a tough out once they are.
"It's going to take some time for us to get our legs underneath us and get everything figured out," Eisbach said. "We have time. We're just trying to get better every day. So far, we've accomplished that."
Staying healthy and making the proper improvements dictate the Wolverines' success this year.
"We're not as deep as we'd like," Eisbach said. "There are a few games on our schedule that are must-wins in the grand scheme of things. But, if we finish our last game of the year playing harder and better than we did at the beginning, that's a win for us."
Nodaway Valley returns to action on Friday against Creston.
Click below to hear more with Coach Eisbach.