(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win.
"The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach said. "We have a big week this week. We wanted to make sure we were doing the little things better tonight. And we got everybody involved. There were lots of good things."
Davis, fresh off a career-high 34 points last week, exploded for 43 points on Tuesday night.
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week set a new school record for points in a single game, besting the previous record was 40 by her old teammate, Maddax DeVault.
"It's exciting," Davis said. "I wasn't really thinking about that before or during the game. Knowing I have that, I'm excited to have the record."
Davis totaled 34 points in the first half and finished the night with five 3-pointers. She also added five rebounds and nine steals in a well-rounded effort.
"The best thing about Lindsey is she could have had 60," Eisbach said. "She passes the ball so well. She could have held, and she didn't. To me, that was the most impressive thing about her game."
Davis didn't do it by herself. Annika Nelson dropped a career-high 20 points, while Izzy Eisbach scored 15.
"I was looking to get open," Nelson said. "My teammates were getting to me, and I had some shots dropping."
"We have to have more than Lindsey," Coach Eisbach said. "Our goal is to have all five girls on the floor be a threat. Tonight, we did."
The Wolverines led 28-0 after the first quarter and scored the first 36 points. Nodaway Valley posted a 41-point second quarter to take a 69-5 lead into the half.
"I thought the effort was working for us," Eisbach said.
Talyn Rowan, Bridgett Murphy and Kendra Sleep accounted for Bedford's 18 points with six points each. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-2) return to play on Thursday against Sidney.
Nodaway Valley's win starts a busy stretch for them. They get state-rated Martensdale-St. Marys on Thursday night, followed by a tough battle with Atlantic on Saturday.
"It's going to take a huge team effort and fewer mistakes than they make," Eisbach said. "We have to rebound the ball and make shots. If we do that, we can give them a game."
Click below to view the full interviews with Davis, Nelson and Coach Eisbach.