(Indianola) -- Dallas Center-Grimes shot lights out to start Monday's Class 3A substate final against Atlantic en route to a 60-39 win and the Mustangs' sixth state tournament appearance in school history.
"We played extremely hard," Atlantic Coach Jeff Ebling said. "Dallas Center-Grimes is a very, very good ball club. They came out on fire. It's hard to come back against the number three team in the state. I'm proud of the way our boys battled. We just couldn't make enough plays. We aren't going to hang our heads."
The Mustangs hit six triples in the first frame to open a 24-15 lead, which was as large as 24-10 at one point.
"It was more of us over-helping," Ebling said. "Sometimes guys lose focus and we did. You gotta give DCG credit. They made us pay."
Atlantic managed to whittle the deficit to as little as seven in the second quarter, but DCG finished the frame with the last seven to expand their lead to 16.
The Trojans could get no closer than 11 in the second half. The fouls piled up and the Mustangs ultimately pulled away for their first state tournament appearance since 2017.
"We had our moments shooting the ball," Ebling said. "Sometimes, we just have to simplify things. That's basketball. We are going to keep our heads high."
Bo Huston sparked DCG's hot start, posting 19 of his 26 points in the first half. Huston buried six 3-pointers, including four in the first quarter and five in the first half.
Cole Glasgow complemented Huston's stellar night with 14 points of his own and canned a pair of treys. DCG (20-3) now awaits the Class 3A State Tournament brackets to see who they will face next week in Des Moines.
Atlantic found success early in the game by feeding Ethan Williams down low. The senior scored the Trojans' first six points. Williams was one of three players for Atlantic that finished with 10 points, along with Grant Sturm and Skyler Handlos.
Handlos -- in his final game as a Trojan -- fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Garrett Reynolds added six points for Atlantic. Ethan Sturm scored their other three.
Handlos, Williams, Reynolds Grant Sturm, Keaton Juhl and Craig Alan Becker each donned the Trojans' jersey for the final time on Monday night.
"The seniors that we are losing set the bar higher than it was four years ago," Ebling said. "The underclassmen have a lot to live up."
Monday's loss brings Atlantic's season to a close at 14-7. It was a breakthrough season for the Trojans, posting a 9-1 Hawkeye Ten record en route to a split with Glenwood. Atlantic beat Glenwood in the postseason, which avenged two prior losses to the Rams and put them on the cusp of state.
"They put a lot of time in," Ebling said. "That's stuff people don't notice. I'm proud of them. We'll see what happens next year."
KMA Sports spoke with Coach Ebling after the game. That interview can be viewed below.