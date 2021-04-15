(Leon) -- Central Decatur's Haden Leymaster was unsure if he would play football in college. And then he heard about the Decatur County Promise, which led to his commitment to Graceland.
The Decatur County Promise is a scholarship program installed by Graceland University for prospective students in Decatur County.
The opportunity was too good to pass up for Leymaster.
"I love football," he said. "But I wasn't thinking about playing in college. The Decatur County Promise, when they offered that, I couldn't turn it down."
Leymaster grew up minutes away from Graceland's campus, which also played a role in his commitment.
"One of my buddies got accepted before me," he said. "He kinda talked me into it. Their campus is amazing. I like how close it is. I've watched some football games there."
The Yellow Jackets went 0-5 in 2020 under coach Nate Robinson. The coaching staff appealed to Leymaster.
"The coaching staff is pretty cool," Leymaster said. "They are young guys."
Leymaster played running back and wide receiver for Central Decatur last year. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 27 passes for 389 yards and two scores.
The senior will play wide receiver at Graceland.
"I'd say I have pretty decent hands," Leymaster said. "My route-running, footwork and blocking could use some work. I'm just going to do my best and try to get a starting spot."
Leymaster plans to study sports management at Graceland.
Central Decatur counterparts TJ Fallis and Nick Payne have also committed to Graceland for football. Clarinda's Cole Ridnour is a future Yellow Jacket, too.
Many former KMAlanders are currently on Graceland's roster: Caleb Patterson (North Andrew), Bret Whitehall (Wayne), Tevin Cameron (Worth County), Dakota Reed (Central Decatur), Brady Langloss (Wayne), Matthew Poppa (Mound City) and TJ Hopkins (Mound City).
Click below to hear the full interview with Leymaster.