(Bussey) -- It took them a while to get rolling, but the defending Class 1A state champions in softball have hit their stride recently.
1A No. 15 Twin Cedars started the year with a 1-2 record, they've since won 10 of their last 11 to bring their record to 11-3.
"It's been fun," Twin Cedars head coach Zach Dunkin said. "The team is coming together and playing well. It's nice to see it coming together."
The Sabers graduated five contributors from last year's state championship squad.
"We've played a tougher schedule for a few years," Dunkin said. "We took it on the chin from Wayne in our first game. We've played well since then. Since then, I've been happy. We've been consistent."
Both of last year's pitchers -- Ali Mockenhaupt and Grace Bailey -- graduated. Junior Jillian French has assumed the starting role. French has thrown 82 innings with a 1.71 RA and 97 strikeouts.
"She hadn't thrown hardly any varsity action at all," Dunkin said. "Having that adjustment has been huge. She's done an awesome job and shut a lot of teams down. She's really taken care of business in the Bluegrass (Conference). I don't know if it's a surprise, but it's nice to see."
Catcher Rylee Dunkin leads the offense with a .568 average, 10 RBI and three homers this season.
"She's the spark plug," Coach Dunkin said. "She gets us going at the top of the order. She revamped a lot of her swing in the offseason. It's paying dividends for her. She's squaring the ball up more than she ever has. She's swinging at pitches she likes, and it's paying off. '
Jordyn Weldon, Kisha Reed, French, Cristen Durian, Kennedi Ford, Alli Reed, Cheyanne Bruns, Kellie Stevenson and Jayden Weldon have also contributed to the Sabers' lineup.
"We haven't been striking out much," Coach Dunkin said. "We've had a couple people step in and start producing in the bottom half of the order."
The Sabers are back at it Friday against Moravia, followed by contests next week with Van Meter (Monday), Seymour (Tuesday), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (Wednesday) and Mormon Trail (Thursday).
"They need to continue to compete," Dunkin said. "We need to be mentally prepared to play every game. I just want them to be focused. Focus and effort is the mantra I've had every year. It's the same with this group."
Hear the full interview with Coach Dunkin below