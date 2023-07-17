(Iowa City) -- Western Dubuque baseball continued its state title defense at the expense of Harlan Monday evening.
The 3A No. 1 Bobcats (34-9), led by Creston alum Casey Bryant, pounded out 10 hits and put up four crooked-number innings to down the Cyclones (22-15), 10-0 in a Class 3A State Quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1.
"I liked that we put the barrel on the ball," Coach Bryant said. "We put the ball in play and moved runners from base to base."
"They're very scrappy," Harlan head coach Heath Stein said of Western Dubuque. "They were good with two strikes. We couldn't put them away. They were deserving of moving on."
The Cyclones delivered some early warning blows to the defending champs, stranding one runner in the first inning and runners on second and third in the second. The second inning would be Harlan's best scoring opportunity of the night.
"If we could have pushed a couple of runs across, the feeling of that game changes," Stein said. "We couldn't get it done early. Things got away from us, and we couldn't stop it."
Western Dubuque's bats woke up in the second inning as they plated three runs. They added three more runs in the third inning to grow their lead to 6-0, then tacked on two more runs in the fourth and fifth frames to bring the game to a close.
"We had a conversation about being aggressive," Bryant said. "Typically, the aggressive team wins. Once we got past the second inning, we were fine. We had good approaches at the plate. We weren't chasing a lot of breaking balls."
"They're tough one through nine," Harlan catcher Hayden Soma said. "They're a well-rounded baseball team."
Four errors didn't help the Cyclones' aspirations of pulling off the upset. Stephen Leinen took the loss on the bump. Leinen threw 1 2/3 innings while Brock Lemerick threw 2 1/3 innings and Braydon Ernst got in on the action on the mound in the fifth inning.
"We couldn't stop the bleeding," Coach Stein said. "We couldn't make the plays today. We couldn't get out of our own way. What happened on the field is not indicative of who we are."
Western Dubuque pitcher Isaac Then tossed five innings, striking out seven while allowing only three hits.
Harlan's hits came from Soma, Cael Goshorn and Weston Reisz. The loss ends Harlan's season at 22-15. The 2023 postseason was a memorable ride for the Cyclones, who made state after being the No. 3 seed in their substate.
"The amount of fun this group had," Stein said. "These guys did a great job. So many guys said they've never had so much fun playing a sport. It's pretty special."
The future looks bright as only two seniors -- Goshorn and Leinen -- depart the program.
"It's a big thing in Harlan to be in the state tournament," Goshorn said. "We were all close. We bonded well."
"We're going to miss Cael and Stephen," Reisz said. "But we have expectations for the next couple of years."
Click below to view the full interviews with Coach Bryant, Reisz, Goshorn, Soma and Coach Stein.