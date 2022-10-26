(Council Bluffs) -- The defending Class 4A state champions open their title defense on Friday evening.
KMA state No. 1 and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central (9-0) looks to duplicate their postseason success from 2021 when they host LeMars in a 4A state opener. The Titans lead Class 4A with 44.3 points per game and boast a top-10 defense with 16.2 points allowed.
“We feel really good about where we’re at,” Titans head coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports.
Most coaches would with the experience of a 4A state championship guiding this year’s team in what figures to be another tough jaunt through the state field. And Lewis Central is one of the most tested and well-rested teams in the bracket.
The Titans have three early-season wins over squads with just one loss – Underwood (since declared a scrimmage), Harlan and Carlisle – and later added victories over winning teams in Norwalk, Indianola and district mate Glenwood. Further, they’ve largely dominated their last five games to allow for a chance to remain relatively healthy and build depth.
“The challenges we had early on with some of the big games (has helped),” Kammrad said. “(The last half of the season) was really an opportunity for our guys to prepare. Those second-team guys have had the opportunity to get work in throughout the season, and there are some things along the way you have to correct and fix. But I think our guy’s attention to detail and to accept criticism and coaching has been there.”
While Lewis Central has worked in plenty of talent throughout the season, the postseason will likely be decided by many of their stars from last year’s state championship team. Senior quarterback and Northern Iowa commit Braylon Kammrad has thrown for 1,734 yards and 19 touchdowns against just one interception while rushing for 239 yards and nine additional scores.
Senior running back Jonathan Humpal has also been outstanding while averaging 7.2 yards per carry, posting 815 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and 180 yards receiving and two more scores. The early-season loss to injury of senior receiver Luciano Fidone has been filled in by juniors Curtis Witte (614 yards receiving, 6 TD) and Lual Maker (295 yards, TD).
The defense is where Lewis Central had several important holes to fill from 2021. Senior Payton Ludington was a hold-over, and he leads the team with 44.0 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Junior Owen Thomas has stepped up to post a big season, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks among 40.0 tackles. Witte (5) and senior Boston Hensley (4) have a combined nine interceptions.
So, there’s plenty of talent on their side heading into the 4A postseason. Also on their side? Experience in making a run through an always-tough playoff bracket.
“The biggest thing (we’ve learned) is that anyone can win at any time,” Kammrad said. “When you get to this point in the season, there are 16 teams left. They are all good teams, and you have to be ready for that. The guys have been in the playoff atmosphere and can approach this thing like you would any other week. They just understand there are going to be some ups and downs, and hopefully the experiences from a year ago and so far this year (will help them).”
First up on the Titans docket is a home matchup with LeMars, which won their final two games of the season to finish 6-3 and save their season. The Bulldogs lost consecutive games in Week 6 and 7, but they quickly responded with a huge 38-28 win over Class 4A District 1 champion Spencer before a regular-season finale victory over Fort Dodge.
“They’re a very, very good football team,” Kammrad said. “They have a tremendous amount of team speed on both sides of the ball. You look at the games they’ve played and who they’ve played – they beat the district champion in their district. It’s a talented football team that can play with anybody at any time. We’ve definitely got to be ready in all aspects for a team like that.”
As Kammrad prepared his team for LeMars, he noted to KMA Sports minimizing big plays from their speedy offense will be among the keys this week.
“They have a tendency to have quite a few big plays,” he said. “They get out to the edge and perimeter, and they can break some of those things out. We need to make sure we don’t allow that to happen.
“Obviously, turnovers and field position are always going to be big in big-time matchups. For us, we’ve got to be able to establish the run. Throw the ball when we need to, run the ball when we need to and mix it up.”
Tom Moore will be in Council Bluffs on Friday evening at Lewis Central, providing on-air reports throughout the night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.