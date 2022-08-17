(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central football opens a season as the defending state champion for the first time program history.
While the end goal is the same as last year's, and they're proud of their accomplishment, Coach Justin Kammrad's team is ready to attack the 2022 season.
"We're excited," Kammrad said. "We try not to focus too much on the past. It's not about repeating but about accomplishing the same task we did last year. Our kids bought in during the offseason."
Last year, the Titans pieced together a playoff run that won't soon be forgotten in Council Bluffs, culminating with a thrilling triple-overtime win over Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the Class 4A title game.
Many contributors from that team are back in the lineup this year. Kammrad says his team's experienced leaders have carried confidence and excitement into 2022 because of last year's success.
"There's been a lot of leadership amongst that group," he said. "You hope that happens. They've set a good example for our younger guys."
Lewis Central's returning talent shines on the offensive side, led by senior quarterback Braylon Kammrad.
Kammrad -- a Northern Iowa commit -- threw for 2,506 yards and 25 touchdowns last year while also rushing for 11 scores.
Running back Jonathan Humpal has garnered interest at the Division I level after rushing for 1,432 yards and 24 touchdowns last year. Wide receiver Luciano Fidone also returns to the mix. Fidone was a postseason hero for the Titans, catching a team-best 51 balls for 740 yards and 11 scores last year.
The leadership of Kammrad, Humpal and Fidone is vital for the Titans as they begin their title defense.
"Those guys bring a lot of production back," Coach Kammrad said. "They have a level of physical and mental maturity. How they've led their position rooms has been good. They've shown what it's like to work. They are critical pieces to what we do."
Defensively, LC must replace last year's top three players -- Hunter Deyo, Nick Miller and Wyatt Hatcher. It won't be easy to replace them, but Kammrad feels the talent is there.
"You can't say enough about the guys we lost," he said. "You don't fill guys in with All-State guys. You have to develop them. We feel we've done that. We'll have trial by error with our defensive line, but we have eight guys that can play."
Senior Payton Ludington returns after recording 47 tackles from his linebacker position, and Boston Hensley registered 44.5 stops in the secondary. Curtis Witte, Parker Matiyow, Caleb Moore, Chase Thomas, Kamdyn Cross and Garret Rutledge also expect to contribute to Lewis Central's defense.
The Titans are in Class 4A District 6 with Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson, Des Moines Hoover, Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes. Hoover canceled their season before deciding to field a team. Their initial cancellation enabled teams in the district to seek an extra game, hence Lewis Central's Thursday tilt with Underwood.
"We've seen them the last couple of years in the offseason," Kammrad said about Underwood. "They're a very good football team. I expect them to be up to the task. Coach (Nate) Mechaelsen will have those guys ready to go."
Underwood was a state quarterfinalist last year, led by KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year Alex Ravlin.
"The biggest thing for us is that I want to see our guys play with a bunch of energy," Coach Kammrad said. "We need to play up-tempo and be physical at the point of attack. You always want to be assignment-sound. We want the guys to play hard, physical and fast, and eliminate mistakes."
Trevor Maeder, John Tiarks and Nick Stavas have the call of Underwood/Lewis Central Thursday night on the KMA Video Stream.