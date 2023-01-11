(Falls City) -- Bad news for everyone else in the Class D2 girls basketball world: the Falls City Sacred Heart is getting comfortable with a new lineup.
The defending Class D2 state champion had some ups and downs early in the season, but the Irish are now 10-2 after six consecutive wins, including two in a row over Diller-Odell. Their latest victory came on Monday in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament.
"It was a nice win," Coach Luke Santo said. "Playing a team we just beat was a bit scary, but we played good defense, and our offense was good enough to get us by."
The Irish had to replace four contributors from last year's state championship squad, including KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year Erison Vonderschmidt. They started the year with a loss to Sterling and dropped a contest to Bishop LeBlond (MO).
"There were some big shoes to fill, but we did have four seniors coming back," Santo said. "This summer was encouraging. We went to a summer league in Hiawatha, Kansas. That was encouraging, but some days we didn't look very good. We hoped our summer success would flow into the fall, but we got off to a rocky start. Before Christmas, we just weren't as consistent as we thought we would be."
Santo points to the Freeman Holiday Tournament -- where his team beat Syracuse and McCool Junction -- as the turning point.
"After Christmas, we feel like we've turned a corner," he said. "The girls are figuring out who should be scoring. We hope our offense keeps getting better."
The Irish returned two starters from last year -- Olivia Eickhoff and Jessica Wertenberger. Delanie Witt and Jentry Lecthenberg also contribute to the lineup.
"We feel we have enough pieces to have a good year again," Santo said.
Falls City continues their run through the MUDECAS Tournament on Thursday when they face BDS in the semifinals. The Irish takepride in the MUDECAS Tournament, but their goals extend beyond this week.
"We don't want to be playing our best until the postseason starts," Santo said. "But this week is a special week for us. The MUDECAS Tournament is a big deal. The week is good. It gets the girls excited, but we're looking forward to the rest of the season."
Click below to hear more with Coach Santo.